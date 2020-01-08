stephen-clements’-wife,-career-and-cause-of-death-as-bbc-radio-ulster-presenter-dies

Tributes have been pouring in after BBC Radio Ulster star Stephen Clements died suddenly aged 47.

BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston confirmed the sad news on Tuesday, just a day after Stephen was last heard on air presenting his regular radio show.

Stephen had been at BBC Radio Ulster since September, after previously hosting Q Radio’s Breakfast Show for seven years.

His former colleagues at Q said they were ‘heartbroken’ to hear of his passing – while former co-host Cate Conway said her heart was broken.

‘He was closer than best friend, he was like a brother,’ she said in an emotional statement.

‘I always hoped I would get to work with him again, and my heart is just broken into a billion pieces.’

How was Stephen Clements best known?

Clements began his career at Citybeat Radio before joining Q Radio’s breakfast show in 2010.

He fronted the show for seven years, and in that time it became one of Northern Ireland’s most listened to radio programmes.

Clements went on to front the mid-morning Stephen Clements Show on BBC Radio Ulster – which he described as his ‘dream job’.

‘You don’t go to the BBC, you can’t go to them and say, “Employ me”…they have to come to you,’ he told the Belfast Telegraph at the time.

‘Fortunately they came to me. I could hardly believe it.’

As well as his radio work Clements also fronted Northern Ireland’s 2019 Children In Need programme with co-host Holly Hamilton.

He later took to Instagram to say: ‘NEVER thought as a wee kid growing up watching #childreninneed that I’d EVER end up co-hosting it!! So many incredible kids (and big kids) raising so much money.

‘Genuinely both proud and humbling for me tonight. Always filled with gratitude to get to work with and meet, the most amazing people.’

His other TV work included the BBC NI series Open For Summer during the Open Golf Championship in Portrush.

Who was Stephen Clements married to?

Stephen was married to wife Natasha, with whom he had two children – Poppy, seven, and three-year-old Robbie.

The presenter had shared a montage of pictures of his wife and children with a prayer and a heart emoji on Twitter just hours before his death was announced.

What was Stephen Clements’ cause of death?

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston said: ‘We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

‘Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time.’

