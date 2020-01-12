stephen-clements:-my-family-is-nothing-like-the-walton’s







Natasha Clements with her husband Stephen Clements and their children Poppy and Robbie. 30/10/2018 (Photo by Colm O’Reilly, Sunday Life)

Stephen Clements wrote this special feature on life as a modern dad exclusively for Sunday Life. Today we publish it for the first time:

I’m not sure what a modern-day dad actually is. I mean I know what being a dad is. I found that out the hard way.

Well, when I say the hard way, I mean it was not what I had been led to believe it would be.

You see, I blame The Waltons.

Growing up, it was one of the only shows on on a Sunday that didn’t feature sheep being chased around a field by a dog that was being remote controlled by a farmer with a high pitched whistle – or antiques, or hymns. Plus it was AMERICAN!

We loved anything American back then. I guess, in many ways we still do, but back then, we only had limited windows of opportunity. When McGyver was on, it was ON, and if you missed it, well, there was no catch up, you just had to go into school and listen in envy, as your mates relayed how he’d built a nuclear submarine from an oil drum, two fishing poles and a timing belt.

No, when something was on it was on, and on Sunday, The Waltons was the only option.