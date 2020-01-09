stephen-clements-funeral-for-family-and-close-friends-only







Stephen Clements died aged 47 (BBC)

A funeral service for popular broadcaster Stephen Clements will be for family and friends only.

On Thursday, details were released stating a service was to be held in Belfast.

In a statement released by the BBC on behalf of the Clements family, they said this will now not going ahead.

“There will be a private service for family and close friends only,” the statement read.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and kind words. We appreciate the privacy given to our family at this time.”

The sudden death of the 47-year-old was announced by the corporation on Tuesday.

Clements, a married father-of-two, joined the station last summer, having been the long-time presenter of Q Radio’s breakfast show.

We are heartbroken today to learn that our former Q Radio Breakfast show host, colleague and friend Stephen Clements has died suddenly at the age of 47 �� pic.twitter.com/eUWmG0ZOLj — Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) January 7, 2020

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Having turned Q Radio’s breakfast show into one of the most popular programmes in the region, Clements landed what he described as his “dream” job at the BBC last year.

He worked as a presenter for BBC NI’s coverage of the Open golf championship at Royal Portrush in July, and in September became the new host of Radio Ulster’s mid-morning show.

His brother Gavin described him as his “inspiration and hero”.

PA