stephen-clements’-funeral-details-announced-as-police-say-death-is-‘not-suspicious’

Stephen Clements’ funeral details have been announced, two days after he suddenly died aged 47.

The popular BBC Radio Ulster host will be laid to rest on Tuesday, 14 January at the Roselawn cemetery in Belfast.

The service, which will take place at 4.30pm, will be open to the public.

Clements’ death was confirmed on Tuesday, although his cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Police said that they are ‘investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a house in Carrickfergus’, but said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

In honour of the broadcaster, many Northern Irish radio programmes were dedicated to his memory yesterday, with both BBC Radio Ulster and his former station Q Radio paying tribute to Clements.

Stepping in to replace Clements’ mid-morning show, Steven Rainey said: ‘I know that I am not the voice any of us are expecting to hear this morning.

‘Stephen Clements was truly a one-off, he was a brilliant broadcaster who I know brought so much to so many of us here.’

Referencing Stephen joining the BBC in September 2019, he continued: ‘Stephen was only part of that family for a short time’, but added: ‘He had become a really special part of what we do.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Rainey also described Clements as an ‘amazing broadcaster and a very, very decent human’, saying: ‘I have already been overwhelmed by the number of people getting in touch today to pay their respects and share their memories of Stephen Clements.

‘The messages that we are getting through today are heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time.

‘One thing that I think is really coming across is how much he brightened up people’s mornings. It is something I think none of us here at Radio Ulster can deny.’

Over on Q Radio, where Stephen hosted the breakfast show for seven years, new breakfast show presenters Ryan A and Jordan Humphries played songs in honour of the dedicated programme to Clements, while they also played a montage of clips from Stephen’s time on the show.

Yesterday, Cate Conway, who co-hosted the Q Radio Breakfast Show with Stephen for four and a half years, shared a tearful video from Stephen’s last day at the station while calling him her ‘soul mate’.

Cate wrote: ‘At the end of our very last show together, I set my camera running so we’d have a wee memory of the end. I hadn’t ever planned to post this although Stephen did use a later part in a tweet.

‘The deal was that we would definitely work together again at some stage in the future. We stayed as close as we were in those 4 and a half years and now I’m totally and completely heartbroken and lost.

‘He wasn’t a co-worker. He was the arm that dragged me through some of my darkest days. He was the shoulder I cried on. He was the eejit who tormented me and called me hairy handed moonface. He was a soul mate.’

Stephen is survived by his wife Natasha and their children Poppy and Robbie.





