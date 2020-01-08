stephen-clements’-friend-claims-they-had-‘dark’-conversations-in-week-before-his-death

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A friend of Stephen Clements has claimed the radio presenter had been having ‘deep and dark’ conversations with her prior to his death.

It was confirmed yesterday that Clements, 47, had died suddenly, just months after landing his ‘dream’ job at BBC Radio Ulster.

Following the tragic news, Cathy Martin claimed that she had ‘dark’ late night chats with the broadcaster over ‘the last week or two’.

PR and talent agent Cathy shared a video of herself and Stephen, in which they joked about the filter on Cathy’s phone, with a caption reading: ‘Great buds since 1992. TWENTY EIGHT YEARS of close friendship & lots of intimate confidences, hopes and dreams in between.’

Cathy continued: ‘Our late night texts and chats over the last week or two have been deep & dark, but I thought he was through it all.

‘I’m truly sorry Stephen. You had so very much time live for [sic].’

Cathy also shared a picture of Clements with the caption ‘You are loved’, as well as a quote reading: ‘The darkest nights produce the brightest stars.’

Another story read: ‘You should tell people how important they are to you. Always’, with Cathy adding: ‘Tomorrow morning’s #morningmantra… in case someone needs it tonight…’

Clements’ cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The hugely popular presenter hosted Q Radio’s Breakfast Show for seven years before moving to BBC Radio Ulster in September to present his own mid-morning show.

His former Q Radio co-host Cate Conway gave a tearful interview on the station last night, saying: ‘He was closer than best friend, he was like a brother.

‘I always hoped I would get to work with him again, and my heart is just broken into a billion pieces now.’

She added that every second working with Stephen ‘was an absolute joy’.

Stephen had been on social media just hours before his death, sharing a jokey picture of himself ‘caught’ on CCTV on Instagram.

And just 16 hours before his death was announced, Stephen shared a montage of pictures with his wife and children, with a prayer and heart emoji.

Stephen is survived by his wife Natasha and their two children, Poppy and Robbie.

