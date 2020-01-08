stephen-clements’-former-co-host-cate-conway-says-her-‘heart-is-broken-into-a-billion-pieces’-after-presenter’s-death

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Stephen Clements’ former co-host Cate Conway has said her heart is broken following the presenter’s sudden death.

It was confirmed yesterday that BBC Radio Ulster host Stephen died suddenly aged 47, with his cause of death yet to be revealed.

Fans, friends, colleagues and politicians have been issuing their tributes to the Carrickfergus-born broadcaster, and Cate – who hosted Q Radio’s Breakfast Show alongside Stephen – shared her devastation as she spoke on Q Radio last night.

Tearing up, the presenter said: ‘He was closer than best friend, he was like a brother.

‘I always hoped I would get to work with him again, and my heart is just broken into a billion pieces now.’

She added that every second working with Stephen ‘was an absolute joy’.

Stephen and Cate were extremely close outside of work, and both of their Instagram accounts were littered with pictures together.

Hours before the news of Clements’ death was announced, Cate had replied to a tweet he had posted – a montage of pictures with his wife, son Robbie and daughter Poppy – writing: ‘Is middle right you or Robbie?’

Elsewhere on Q Radio, Connor Brennan paid tribute to Clements on his evening show.

He said: ‘Very difficult to get ready to come on to air this evening. What do you do, what do you say.

‘The truth is, there are no words that can truly describe how people are feeling, hearing today’s news about Stephen Clements. It’s an incredibly sad day. I’ve only been at the studio myself a short time, but it’s so evident the impact Stephen made on people’s lives here.’

Brennan added that they would ‘continue to keep things low key out of respect’.

Following the heartbreaking news, Stephen’s brother Gavin broke his silence on Twitter, writing: ‘My inspiration, my hero, my brother, I am broken.’

Politicians also paid tribute to Stephen, who was the hugely popular host of Q Radio’s Breakfast Show for seven years, and had moved to BBC Radio Ulster for his ‘dream’ job in September.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: ‘Stephen was somebody who I admired greatly. He had incredible talent and gave so much to the community here in Northern Ireland. Indeed the last time I was speaking to him was here in Stormont where he was hosting a charity event before Christmas.

‘Can I just say it is devastating news and I know many people right across Northern Ireland will feel that today, I certainly do. And I just want to remember his wife and his beautiful little children in my prayers and I hope that everyone will reflect and remember them tonight.’

And Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said: ‘I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Stephen Clements today.

‘His radio shows on BBC Radio Ulster and Q Radio brought his legion of listeners joy through his music and humour.’

Clements is survived by his wife Natasha and their children Poppy and Robbie.





