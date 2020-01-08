stephen-clements’-co-host-cate-conway-shares-tearful-video-with-‘soul-mate’-after-presenter’s-sudden-death

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Stephen Clements’ former radio co-host has called the broadcaster her ‘soul mate’ following his sudden death.

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter passed away this week aged 47. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Following the tragic news, Cate Conway, who presented the Q Radio Breakfast Show with Stephen for four and a half years, shared a video from Clements’ last day at the station.

The pair were both in tears as Stephen played Take That’s Never Forget as his final song on the show.

Filming her friend, Cate promised: ‘It’s just for us, it’s not going anywhere’, before tearfully hugging him and saying: ‘I’ve loved every minute.’

She then quoted Take That’s lyrics, saying: ‘We’re still so young’, with Stephen agreeing: ‘We are still so young.’

Cate’s caption read: ‘At the end of our very last show together, I set my camera running so we’d have a wee memory of the end. I hadn’t ever planned to post this although Stephen did use a later part in a tweet.

‘The deal was that we would definitely work together again at some stage in the future. We stayed as close as we were in those 4 and a half years and now I’m totally and completely heartbroken and lost.

‘He wasn’t a co-worker. He was the arm that dragged me through some of my darkest days. He was the shoulder I cried on. He was the eejit who tormented me and called me hairy handed moonface. He was a soul mate.

‘Thank you for all your messages of love and support. I’m exactly as you imagine I am but it has been a huge help to hear from you. #stephenandcateatbreakfast.’

Cate briefly spoke on Q Radio last night, saying her heart was broken.

The broadcaster said: ‘He was closer than best friend, he was like a brother.

‘I always hoped I would get to work with him again, and my heart is just broken into a billion pieces now.’

Stephen hosted Q Radio’s Breakfast Show for seven years, and had moved to BBC Radio Ulster for his ‘dream’ job in September.

Clements said it had been his ‘dream’ to work at the BBC, and said he was ‘filled with excitement, gratitude and pride’.

He told the Belfast Telegraph at the time: ‘You don’t go to the BBC, you can’t go to them and say, “Employ me” … they have to come to you. Fortunately, they came to me. I could hardly believe it.’

Since his passing, Clements’ friend Cathy Martin has claimed she had ‘dark’ conversations with him in the weeks leading up to his death.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘Our late night texts and chats over the last week or two have been deep & dark, but I thought he was through it all.

‘I’m truly sorry Stephen. You had so very much time live for [sic].’

Stephen is survived by his wife Natasha and their two young children Poppy and Robbie.





