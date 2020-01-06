stephen-amell-prepares-to-say-goodbye-to-arrow-ahead-of-finale-and-we’re-getting-emotional

Arrow star Stephen Amell is preparing to say goodbye to the superhero series and we’re not emotionally ready.

Stephen, who plays titular superhero Oliver Queen in the DC Comics series, has been documenting his final days as the caped crusader since the show’s eighth and final season began in October.

Preparing to say goodbye to the role after eight long years while also focussing on his upcoming projects, including new series Heels starring Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig.

‘Ready for everyone to say goodbye to Arrow,’ 38-year-old Stephen wrote to his 2.8 million Twitter followers.

‘Ready to shoot Heels. Ready for a Code 8 sequel. Ready.’

We’re not crying, you’re crying…

Ready for everyone to say goodbye to Arrow. Ready to shoot Heels. Ready for a Code 8 sequel. Ready. pic.twitter.com/uWbNLv6DoN — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 4, 2020

The end of the popular superhero series is bittersweet for Stephen, who broke the news that the show was ending by casually revealing he’d actually wanted to quit Arrow after season six, but was convinced by exec producer Greg Berlanti to see it out.

‘Towards the end of season six, I approached Berlanti and said that I thought both personally and professionally, that at the end of my commitment this coming season, it would be the best for me to move on,’ he said.

Stephen explained filming for the show had put strain on his personal life, adding: ‘A large part of this decision is because I’m now a father and a husband and a lot of my life and interests don’t really reside in Vancouver anymore.

‘I would like to thank my family, specifically my wife, Cassandra and daughter Maverick for putting up with really stupid hours.’

Arrow airs on The CW in the US and E4 in the UK.





