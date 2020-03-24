Steph Curry Pays The Sweetest Tribute To Wife Ayesha On Her Birthday

Mar 24, 2020 1: 58 PM PDT

The NBA champion took to social media to share a really sweet birthday tribute to his wife and mother of their three kids, Ayesha Curry! Steph raved about their relationship, telling the whole world just how grateful he was for it.

As for the birthday girl, who just turned 31, she documented her special celebration, sharing IG Stories that showed her enjoy some tequila sodas and just being happy and loved.

Naturally, he husband was there by her side while the whole family is still in self-quarantine like pretty much everyone else amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Regardless, it seemed like the happy couple really did not need anyone or anything else to be happy on her birthday.

And even before their night in, Steph took to his platform to gush over her, telling his followers just how amazing his wife was.

Alongside a pic of Ayesha blowing a kiss at the camera and another of the two of them posing in silly ways, he wrote: ‘Y’all know what time it is….My baby’s birthday today 🎉🎊- asking why you so beautiful even though I know why..”Cuz God made me that!” I love you, thankful for you, proud of you, and will always be grateful that we are in this thing together. My Rock! ❤️’Aww….how cute!

At the end of the day, the pandemic brought the whole family together on Ayesha’s birthday since they were at home in quarantine and now busy with their careers.

The married couple and their three kids had fun inside anyway, by having a really nice meal, listening to music and enjoying cocktails!

While sitting at the piano, the chef revealed that ‘So, for my birthday I wanted to learn the ‘Westworld’ theme song. After a couple tequilas and soda, here’s what I’ve learned so far. It’s a version of it, don’t judge too hard. Thank you.’

Well, she was actually really good at playing the piano!


