stepdaughter-of-steve-harvey,-lori-harvey-has-been-charged-for-a-hit-and-run-case!-is-steve-harvey-angry?-what-is-his-reaction?-read-to-find-out.

About a quarter of a year after Lori Harvey was captured for an attempt at manslaughter in Beverly Hills, she has been accused of two wrongdoings, E! News can affirm. The 23-year-old has been hit with one check of opposing, postponing and deterring a harmony office just as one tally of attempt at manslaughter bringing about property harm. She is set to be charged on January 21.

Lori Harvey was captured this end of the week.

As per the Beverly Hills Police Department, the superstar was captured for an attempt at manslaughter and postponing a police examination. She got a crime reference as opposed to being reserved.

The capture came after Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter was engaged with a solitary vehicle mishap. The Beverly Hills PD told E! News she hit a left vehicle. The episode occurred on the 200 square of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. The specialists affirmed she didn’t stay the scene however was captured close by.

“At the point when police showed up, the driver of the car had left the area of the impact. The driver, resolved to be Lori Harvey, was at last reached by police in the territory,” Beverly Hills police said in an announcement. “Because of the way that Harvey left the area of the impact without giving her data or reaching police as legally necessary, and caused a postponed in the police examination, she was refered to for crime attempt at manslaughter and blocking/deferring a police office.”

The require the mishap came in on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9: 48 p.m.

The news came only a couple of days after E! News announced that Lori had finished her sentiment with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Him and Lori had a ton of fun excursion however Diddy is as yet recuperating and concentrating on himself at the present time,” a source told E! News. “He isn’t prepared to be in a long haul serious relationship and is concentrating on his children at the present time.”

The news likewise came hours after Lori delighted in a supper at the eatery Nobu.