Stenger campaign consultant on Sinquefield board

1 of 2

Kelley Group founder Michael Kelley sits at a conference table in the office of Show Me Victories, a strategic political communications management company, while being interviewed on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee

Kelley Group founder Michael Kelley in the office of Show Me Victories, a strategic political communications management company, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee

Great St. Louis, the nonprofit connected to libertarian megadonor Rex Sinquefield, filed an update with the Missouri secretary of state over the summer:In August, it disclosed that longtime Democratic operative Michael Kelley, of the Kelley Group and Show Me Victories — who ran former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s campaign and is currently working for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s reelection effort — sits on its board.Great St. Louis donated $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts in 2018, including some donations that paid Show Me Victories.But Kelley said in an interview that he joined Great St. Louis in August 2019 and was not involved in the hundreds of thousands of dollars the nonprofit donated to Stenger’s political efforts in 2018. Kelley said he was asked to be on the board and that Great St. Louis has supported regional issues he agrees with, “particularly as it relates to public safety.”The first donation from Great St. Louis tied to Stenger’s efforts was $100,000 to repay a debt to Show Me Victories held by a campaign fund that supported Prop P, the 2017 sales tax increase for county police.In January 2019, Great St. Louis ended up paying off another Show Me Victories debt relating to the corresponding city sales tax increase for police officer salaries. That committee, Citizens for a Safer St. Louis, remained open well past the November 2017 election, when voters approved the measure. Like the county campaign fund, it retained a debt to Kelley’s Show Me Victories: $84,000. The debt was repaid after Great St. Louis contributed $80,000 to the group in January 2019.Kelley said Great St. Louis “made a commitment to Prop P in the city and the county” while the campaigns were ongoing. He doesn’t know why it took so long for payments to come through.Krewson said she didn’t know Kelley was on the board of Great St. Louis. “I haven’t ever taken any money from Sinquefield as a matter of principle,” she said.That being said, she added elected officials “hopefully are able to work with people of both parties.”Sinquefield typically backs conservative candidates statewide. But he has been known to write large checks to local Democratic politicians, such as former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Rush Limbaugh, 69, told his radio audience Monday that he was diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer.

The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.

While in Florida, Gov. Mike Parson did some fundraising, according to the treasurer of his political action committee

“By allowing campaign-paid consultants to interact and advise AGO staff, former Attorney General Hawley potentially used state resources for political purposes,” the audit says.

The state constitution currently allows casinos only along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The proposed constitutional amendment would add the Osage River downstream from the point where the Bagnell Dam forms the Lake of the Ozarks to where it joins with the Missouri River a little east of Jefferson City.

“So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” an attorney for a former attorney general’s office staffer asked.

Still, it’s unclear if there are fewer of the swine.

The long-term goal is to connect St. Louis and Kansas City with a pneumatic tube people-mover that could transport passengers across the state in 30 minutes.

“So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” an attorney for a former attorney general’s office staffer asked.