stelio-savante,-currently-starring-in-netflix’s-‘running-for-grace’,-signs-with-sms-talent

South African actor/producer Stelio Savante, currently starring opposite Matt Dillon as Portuguese coffee plantation foreman Mayor Alvares in David L. Cunningham’s Running For Grace, has signed with SMS Talent in Los Angeles.

Savante, who also voiced the popular character ‘Ajax’ in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, will next be seen in two features releasing later this year. He will be starring opposite Frank Langella & Bobby Cannavale in the comedy Lapham Rising, based on the best-selling novel with the same title. He also will be starring opposite Jim Caviezel & Claudia Karvan in the Middle Eastern political thriller Infidel, directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and filmed on location in Jordan.

His producing credits include Brother’s Keeper (Laurence Fishburne & Milo Gibson), and Marfa (Tony Todd & Richard Riehle).

He continues to be represented by Opus Entertainment and VOX.

SMS Talent’s client list includes Academy Award Nominee and BAFTA Award winner Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips, Blade Runner 2049), Jeffrey Jones (Deadwood), Matt McCoy (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), and Helen Slater (Supergirl).