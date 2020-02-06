Stef Smith interview: 'A Doll's House ignited in me a sense of the true radical nature of theatre'

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Nora Helmer has been doing over-time recently, and she was already an exhausted housewife, mother and flustered amateur accountant trying to overturn 19th century social norms.

Over the last year Ibsen’s heroine has been everywhere, with riffs on A Doll’s House popping up in theatres left, right and centre. Tanika Gupta drew out the parallels between patriarchy and empire at the Lyric, Samuel Adamson’s Wife travelled through time to show Nora as a figure of liberation for the LGBTQ community, and later this year Jessica Chastain makes her West End debut in the role, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

But next up: three more Noras, all in one play, conveniently entitled Nora: A Doll’s House. After premiering to acclaim in Glasgow, Scottish playwright Stef Smith’s version will open at the Young Vic, directed once again with Elizabeth Freestone. The action is split across three time periods, looking at monumental feminist gains against a backdrop of economic hardship. (And it’s just been shortlisted for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, won last year by Jackie Sibblies Drury for Fairview.)

Smith, who speaks with a smile in her voice and wears her passion on her sleeve, first encountered A Doll’s House in the way many do – as a set text. “I was so green to the history of theatre, I had no idea who Ibsen was,” she tells me one morning at the Young Vic, in the middle of rehearsals. She’d read a lot of seminal feminist texts –“as much as one can do when they’re 18,” she chuckles – and picked up the play knowing only that it had been written in the 1800s.

“I remember sitting there and feeling… devastated, and in awe that this play could have been written at that time. It was that moment that I realised a play might change the world, or at the very least change a mind. That ignited something in me about the true radical nature of theatre,” she tells me.

And there is a radical sensibility to Smith’s work that makes sense for A Doll’s House. She won an Olivier Award for Roadkill, which took audiences members on a bus to explore real-life testimonies of sex trafficking, put on a play in a branch of Lush while working there as a shop assistant, and her Royal Court debut, Human Animals, was a prescient look at ecological apocalypse.

Nora: A Doll’s House at the Young Vic (Marc Brenner

Discovering A Doll’s House came in tandem with something more personal. “I was still figuring out who I was in the world, as we all are at 18. I was certainly thinking about my sexuality as well. I felt like the world was opening out to me,” she says. “I felt like I was going on my own journey of self-discovery, and here was this woman nearly 150 years earlier, who had been written to do the same. It was like me and Nora found each other at the right time. That’s never left me, that feeling.”

She chose to set the play during three significant moments in the progression of women’s rights: 1918, the year the first women were granted the right to vote; 1968, when abortion became legal and the contraceptive pill was made accessible to all women; and 2018, the aftermath of the #MeToo moment. Tied up within that is a lack of financial independence for women – which, in the original, leads Nora to commit fraud to pay for her husband’s medical treatment – illustrated by payday loans or needing a husband’s signature to get a credit card.

In Smith’s version, three different actresses alternate between playing Nora and her best friend, Christine. But the same actor plays Nora’s husband – Torvald in Ibsen’s original, now Thomas. “It’s like the men are in stasis, trapped in time, whereas the women have to be more malleable and change with the times.”

I suppose the big question is: has anything actually changed? “It feels like a PhD topic,” Smith muses. “They’ve definitely progressed. I couldn’t have had my life now in the Sixties. Is there still work to do? Yes. I think the thing about patriarchy is that men are trapped too. There’s another strand in Nora, about toxic masculinity, and being trapped by the confines of what it means to be a man.”

Whereas it’s suggested that Torvald’s illness is TB, Thomas has an unspecified mental health issue. In 1918 it’s shellshock; in later years it’s anxiety and depression related to feeling behind the times or unable to buy the things his father did. “In many ways, he’s in a battle of his own identity and place in society as much as Nora, it’s just that he has greater privilege.”

Smith has steered purposefully clear of watching other recent adaptations but thinks the play has a timeless quality that continues to draw writers in. “One of the worst crimes a woman can commit is to leave her children – we still find that pretty unimaginable as a society,” she says. “And it’s also structured like a thriller, so there’s this sort of momentum that is still thrilling for a modern audience. You sort of go, ‘oh god, is she going to get away with it?’ I think that chimes with us even in a society raised on boxsets. Also, you know, I think Ibsen just wrote a cracking central character. So credit to him really, he’s all right isn’t he, that Ibsen?”

Stef Smith at the Young Vic (Matt Writtle)

Since she’s based in Glasgow, Smith spends a lot of time shuttling up and down the UK – her partner lives in London and she’ll be back soon for rehearsals of her new adaptation of Antigone. I hope she has a railcard. “I’ve nailed rail travel, that’s for sure,” she laughs. She’s had to grow accustomed to it: early in her career she took a train down to London every Saturday for a Royal Court Writers group.

“I had never visited London until I was 18. I think I went once until I started this when I was 27. When I started coming to London on a more regular basis, the world opened up to me. You get access to so much more in London – if you’ve got the money.” But for her, not living in London has given her more time to write. “The cost of living here is so high that unless you’re a certain level of playwright you do need a second job.”

I can’t meet one of Scotland’s leading playwrights and not ask what on earth is going to happen if the country is denied a second independence referendum by a prime minister it didn’t vote for. “I don’t have any predictions for Scotland, really,” she says. ”I don’t know if there’ll be another independence referendum. I think the thing that made the EU referendum harder for people based in Scotland is that we’d already experienced one with independence. And certainly, I voted pro-independence and pro-staying in the EU – and neither of those outcomes happened. It’s very easy to feel disillusioned by that. I’m yet to have a government that represents my views in my lifetime.”

But she fights that disillusionment with a resolutely sunny disposition. “I want to walk around assuming that people are ultimately good and making decisions because they want what’s best for them, their family and those they love. I refuse to let the sort of never-ending tidal waves of bad news consume me.” With that smile in her voice, she says, “There’s still lots of joy and love to be found in life and art. In times like these, kindness is needed. And anger and strength and rebellion. But also, kindness. I think it’s undervalued.”

It leaves me wondering about Nora and her uncertain future. Is it, in Smith’s opinion, a hopeful play? Smith sighs. “I hope there is hope in there. I think I have a responsibility, in a way, to supply some. And I don’t think I would have said that two years ago,” she says thoughtfully. “Yeah. Maybe I’m getting older and more in the need of hope. Or maybe it’s because the world’s changed.”

Nora: A Doll’s House is at the Young Vic until March 21; youngvic.org

