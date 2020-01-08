steam-lunar-new-year-sale-starts-this-february-claims-leak

The Steam winter sale has only just ended and yet already there’s rumours that Steam is planning to start a lunar new year sale.

At some point Steam are going to have to give up on the idea of having individual sales and just have one long one that lasts the entire year.

Their peculiarly complicated winter sale only ended on New Year’s Day and yet there’s already rumours that they’ve got a new one ready to start in just a couple of weeks’ time.

A poster on Reddit claims to have got an email from Valve that was sent to developers, advising that the Steam Lunar New Year Sale will start soon. This was then confirmed by PC Gamer via its own sources, who suggested a slightly later date.

When is the next Steam sale?

According to PC Gamer the Steam Lunar New Year Sale will start on Tuesday, 4 February at 6pm GMT and end on Tuesday, 11 February at 6pm.

That’s different from the initial leak that suggested it’d start on Thursday, 23 January – but PC Gamer’s sources seem to be more reliable than the initial Reddit post.

Either way it seems to be imminent, and since last year’s Lunar New Sale started on 15 February the new dates do make sense.

There are no details on what exactly the sale will be like, but last year there were money-off tokens for buying games, as well as just cheap prices, and since that’s how the winter sale worked as well it seems a shoe-in it’ll be the same this time.

As for what happens after that, there wasn’t another new sale in 2019 until May. But we’re sure Valve can think up an excuse to fit another one in before that, if they really want to.

