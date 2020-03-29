Yash and Radhika are the best and most loved couple in Tollywood. They are the real inspiration for love in the industry. They are the cutest couple and give us some major couple goals. They are the perfect couple who are made for each other. They have a sizzling hot chemistry between them, which makes us fall for them. They share cute and romantic pictures on their social media which makes us go aww.

The couple is in deep love with each other and so they are called as cutest couple in Tollywood. We have seen them twinning with each other and giving us major couple goals. On their engagement, both of them were seen wearing blue colored outfits and were looking awesome together. At a function, Yash wore a brown suit and Radhika wore a brown saree and were looking stunning together. At the baby shower of their child, they both were seen wearing green colored outfits and were looking fabulous.

Check out some amazing pictures of Yash and Radhika and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com