stayhomeforozzy:-ozzy-osbourne’s-daughter-kelly-launches-covid-19-social-media-campaign

Kelly Osbourne wants to see your best Ozzy Osbourne impression. The rocker’s daughter issued a call for people to post their rendition of the Prince of Darkness while using the hashtag #StayHomeForOzzy to spread awareness for social distancing and self-isolation.

“Both of my parents are high-risk especially my dad,” she wrote on Instagram. “If I would have known three weeks ago when I sent them off to Panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while … I would have held on a little longer. However, these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don’t have anyone to stay home for, I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy.”

“Help put a smile on my dad’s face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy. I love you all,” she added.

Earlier this year, Ozzy, age 71, revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He has also suffered a number of health setbacks over the past year, including a possibly deadly staph infection and surgery related to a nasty fall he suffered in the middle of the night. In January, when Ozzy and Sharon revealed the rocker’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, Sharon said he would be going to Switzerland in April to see a specialist who specializes in people’s immune systems.

Ozzy issued his star-studded 12th solo studio album, Ordinary Man, last month but canceled much of his No More Tours 2 dates this year. He’s planning on returning to the stage in late October for a tour of the U.K. and Europe.