🔥Stay home and quarantine with 14 free days of Sling TV🔥

Sling TVWe know it isn’t easy being stuck at home during a pandemic. Luckily, technology is here to give us some outs. Like two weeks of Sling for free.At the advice of public health experts, most of us are staying home and staying safe as COVID-19 runs roughshod. That’s not easy to do – but at least we’ve got technology to provide us with some entertainment.Even still, that can be expensive.But not with our friends at Sling TV.Sling TV’s 14-day free trial is 100% free with no credit card required.That’s because Sling TV is helping Americans stay safe indoors with a full, 14-day free trial of Sling Blue. Here’s the cool part – you don’t even need to put in your credit card.All you need to do is input your e-mail address, create a password and enter your zip code. Bada-boom, bada-bing, go ahead and watch the thing.If you’re wondering what’s offered, you can check out the 45 channels below.Sling TVAs you can see, USA Network, NFL Network, Bravo, TNT, AMC, HGTV, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, TBS, Comedy Central, History, A&E, IFC, Food Network, BBC America, HLN, Investigation Discovery, TRVL Channel, Cartoon Network, Epix Drive-In, Lifetime, VICE, AXS TV, Fuse, Newsy, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar Business, Local Now, Discovery, FX, TLC, NBCSN, FS1, Nick Jr., SyFy, National Geographic, BET, Tru TV, Stadium, Comet, E Network and Paramount Network are all included.Additionally, Fox, NBC and NBC Sports are available in select markets. You’ll know after entering your zip code.This free trial is available for new customers (one trial per customer) and can’t be combined with any other offers. The trial will end after 14 days.By subscribing to Sling Blue, you’ll be able to stream three different programs at the same time. Cloud DVR is supported on all Sling-supported platforms (except for Comcast).Stay safe, stay home and watch some TV, FanSiders!