station-vacation:-the-best-hotels-near-euston-station,-including-luxury-landmarks-and-funky-poshtels

As well as being home to some of London’s must-visit attractions (the British Library, British Museum and the Wellcome Collection for starters), Euston boasts London’s first intercity train station. The station first opened in 1837 and now connects the capital to other major UK cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. You can walk from Euston to London Zoo, Covent Garden, Picaddilly Circus and Camden Market in less than half an hour, and there’s an inordinate amount of public transport – tubes, overground trains, and bus routes – that can take you further afield. Whether you’re a digital nomad, CEO or city hopper en route to catching the Eurostar or Caledonian Sleeper, or simply wanting well-priced, stylish accommodation in a good location, take a look at our pick of the best hotels near Euston station.
Within a 10-minute stroll of Euston station sits Europe’s first outpost of hip US hotel group The Standard; you can practically see its freshly exfoliated brutalist façade from the steps of the station. A moment into the lobby and you’re firmly in the playful Seventies, a nod to the building’s landmark heritage as part of Camden Town Hall. Everywhere you look there are geometric shapes galore, potted plants, colourful retro tiles and quirky lights. The ground floor is largely open plan, with restaurant Isla, its terrace and lobby lounge blending into one social space, and bar-restaurant Double Standard round the corner.
This fabulous Victorian Gothic hotel, straddling both Kings Cross and St Pancras, and just 10 minutes’ stroll from Euston, was built in 1873 by Sir George Gilbert Scott. A ‘monument of confectionary’ that leaves the eye ‘troubled and tormented’ was how London Quarterly Review branded it in 1872. The suites in the historic Chambers Wing are appropriate in their ambition — all vaulted ceilings, rose windows, and hefty fabrics. To get the full works have a drink at the Booking Office Bar, dine at The Gilbert Scott restaurant, and book a historic tour. There’s also a ritzy spa in the old tiled steam kitchens.
About 11 minutes’ walking distance from Euston, the hotel couldn’t be better located for travellers heading to the continent or the North (or travelling from them). The British Library and the British Museum aren’t far away either. The hotel was part of the Kings Cross redevelopment and opens directly onto the station concourse on one side, Pancras Road on the other. Its attributes are best revealed on reaching the wide, curving and gracious original corridors on four floors, each now supplied with a charming pantry for guests’ use, supplied at four o’clock each afternoon with homemade cakes and biscuits.
A five-minute hop from Euston. Pullman London St Pancras is a smart four-star hotel that makes the most of its 16 storeys and decent-sized bedrooms. The views from the higher floors, looking south over Bloomsbury, are some of the best in London and there is a fitness centre and sauna on the fifth floor. Downstairs, the open-plan lobby, Golden Arrow restaurant and bar form a fluid space. The design is cool and fresh with leather benches, parquet floors and a shiny bar, and in the background, an open-plan kitchen.
A funky ‘poshtel’ (posh hostel) with affordable rooms set against a backdrop of eccentric interior design. It’s a two-minute stroll from leafy Russell Square, with buzzing Soho just a short hop away and the Eurostar (from St Pancras) on its doorstep. This is a playful alternative for those looking for a lively stay near Euston station: Foosball, pool and beer pong tables await punters in the bar which comes to life at 10pm and fuels the party until 3am. Those looking to relax can instead head to the hostel’s café and comfy hangout zone where there are plug sockets aplenty.
