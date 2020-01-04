state-run-kuwait-news-agency-deletes-sympathetic-report-about-qassem-soleimani

January 4, 2020 | 12: 30pm | Updated January 4, 2020 | 12: 30pm

The state-run Kuwait News Agency deleted a news report about the death of Iran general Qassem Soleimani — after critics said it was overly sympathetic to the infamous terror chief.

The offending news item warned that Soleimani’s killing could end up “pouring fuel on the fire” in the perilous Middle East.

It was withdrawn Saturday after coming under withering attack from readers who were relieved to see the murderous Soleimani’s demise.

“This is an official media page, and not a game in the hands of employees who do not know the importance the words they write hold,” one critic wrote, according to Al Arabiya.

Soleimani-linked terrorists were charged in a 1985 assassination attempt against the then-Emir of Kuwait, Sheik Jaber al-Ahmed al-Sabah.