state-employee-union-questions-who’s-essential

by: Lynsey Mukomel

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 03: 54 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 03: 54 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Employees Association has joined those questioning who is truly essential under the governor’s order to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The union represents more than 4,700 people who work for the state of Michigan.

“We just believe it’s paramount that health and safety of the employees come first in this situation,” MSEA Deputy Administrator Erik Bailey told News 8 Wednesday.