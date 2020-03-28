State asking for volunteers to help fight outbreak

Posted by — March 28, 2020 in News Leave a reply
state-asking-for-volunteers-to-help-fight-outbreak

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 05: 00 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 05: 01 PM EDT

A billboard on M-45 near Allendale urges people to obey the stay-at-home order. (March 26, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan’s health care system is stretched thin due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the state is asking for people to volunteer.

On Saturday, the state launched a website for people to register to volunteer.

Officials are looking for trained medical professionals to
assist hospitals in treating COVID-19 patients.

In addition, officials are looking for people with a background in public health, health care or community organizing to speak with COVID-19 patients to determine the people they interacted with and locations they visited in the days before becoming infected

Other people can use the website to learn where to give
blood and donate money or supplies.

The state is also encouraging people to schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross to donate blood, as demand remains high during the pandemic.

The state volunteer website can be found here.

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Coronavirus Resources

You May Also Like

here’s-our-favourite-celebs:-miley-cyrus,-keith-urban,-john-legend-and-many-more-to-show-you-show-social-distancing-and-self-isolation-can-actually-be-fun.-read-to-know-how!

Here’s our favourite celebs: Miley Cyrus, Keith Urban, John Legend and many more to show you show social distancing and self isolation can actually be fun. Read to know how!

virtual-music-festival-fundraises-for-mi’s-music-scene

Virtual music festival fundraises for MI’s music scene

saskatchewan-minister-tweets-people-should-‘pray-and-repent’-to-rid-covid-19,-then-deletes-it

🔥Saskatchewan minister tweets people should ‘pray and repent’ to rid COVID-19, then deletes it🔥

mama-june-family-crisis-season-4:-sugarbear-and-jennifer-get-roasted-for-trying-to-get-full-custody-of-alana-fans-are-certainly-not-happy-read-to-know-all-details.

Mama June Family Crisis Season 4: Sugarbear and Jennifer get roasted for trying to get full custody of Alana. Fans are certainly not happy. Read to know all details.

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *