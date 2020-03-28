state-asking-for-volunteers-to-help-fight-outbreak

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 05: 00 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 05: 01 PM EDT

A billboard on M-45 near Allendale urges people to obey the stay-at-home order. (March 26, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan’s health care system is stretched thin due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the state is asking for people to volunteer.

On Saturday, the state launched a website for people to register to volunteer.

Officials are looking for trained medical professionals to

assist hospitals in treating COVID-19 patients.

In addition, officials are looking for people with a background in public health, health care or community organizing to speak with COVID-19 patients to determine the people they interacted with and locations they visited in the days before becoming infected

Other people can use the website to learn where to give

blood and donate money or supplies.

The state is also encouraging people to schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross to donate blood, as demand remains high during the pandemic.

The state volunteer website can be found here.

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Coronavirus Resources