state-allows-restaurants-to-sell-retail-items

by: Heather Walker

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 05: 09 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 05: 09 PM EDT

A billboard on M-45 near Allendale thanks restaurants for staying open during the coronavirus closures. (March 26, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurants are now able to sell meat, produce, toilet paper and other products, just like grocery stores.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is teaming up with the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association to train restaurants on proper labeling, so they can begin selling food and pantry items.

The state say this opportunity can help the supply chain move in more directions but some restaurant owners are saying it doesn’t make sense for them financially.

“Its very, very strange times,” Zan Lamkin, owner of Friesian Gastro Pub, said. “I think it’s great that they are trying to find solutions for the restaurant industry right now for everyone hurting or shut down like we are.”

Lamkin says the perishable foods they had were given to staff and reopening to sell other goods won’t support staff wages.

“This may make sense for a restaurant in an urban setting with high traffic and individuals not wanting to travel to a grocery store where they can get something locally, but for us I don’t think it makes sense,” Lamkin said.

Salvatore’s on Grand Rapids’ west side is considering adding a side of canned goods to lunches or dinners.

“Beans, things of that sort. I don’t really have a lot of offering on a small scale for whatever you see in the grocery store, but If I have it I’ll sell it,” owner Jim Tinervia said.

Tinervia says he’s willing sell the products if it helps the community but adds that the best way to help restaurants is by buying take out, tipping and getting gift cards.