stassi-schroeder-confesses-there’s-uncertainty-regarding-her-fall-wedding-in-italy-due-to-covid-19

A lot of events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic and that is the case with some people’s personal plans as well! That being said, the upcoming months are still filled with a lot of uncertainty as the virus continues to just spread all over the world so Stassi Schroeder admitted that she doesn’t even know if her fall wedding with Beau Clark will take place or not!

As fans may know, the happy couple was looking forward to their nuptials this upcoming October, which were supposed to take place in Italy!

While the big day is still six months away, not only is the European country one of the most affected by the pandemic but it’s also unknown where the world will be at when that time comes.

Now, people are not allowed to leave their houses unless they really have to, let alone gather in large groups and celebrate, something that a wedding obviously requires.

By the time October comes around, the same thing could still be the case or not, or it might be even worse!

Therefore, Stassi admitted that she and her man are still unsure whether they will be able to go through with it or not.

Of course, as mentioned before, no one has to worry about their relationship, which is still going great as it has nothing to do with that but with the global pandemic and the situation in Italy in particular.

The massive spread and high mortality rate compared to the rest of the world have led to the whole country going on lockdown.

While a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen yesterday, via FaceTime, of course, Stassi shared with the host that ‘Who the HECK knows [what will happen]. We’re keeping on it. We bought our flights because they’re really cheap right now.’

Beau went on to say that they just have their ‘fingers crossed’ that everything will go as planned and also assured everyone that their family members in Italy are healthy.



