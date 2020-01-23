starving-dogs-ate-their-owner-after-he-died-‘of-natural-causes’

Three starving dogs were found eating their owner after he died of natural causes, police said.

Authorities were called to the 67-year-old man’s house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after a family member checked in on the man, who had not been heard from in days, and saw his body partially eaten.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly had three large dogs who were in the process of mauling his body when he was found.

His sister, Renee Melvin, said: ‘When I came around knocking on the door, the dogs came to the window, I didn’t know he had three dogs.’

Police responded to the home and confirmed reports that the man had been partially eaten on Wednesday. Animal control also came to the home to remove the dogs.

BREAKING: Three dogs removed from a home on 100 block of N 50th Street in West Philadelphia after they partially ate the body of their owner. Story coming up at 10 on PHL17 and 11 on @6abc pic.twitter.com/HActnc2mN0 — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 23, 2020

The victim’s brother-in-law, Hamin Melvin, said: ‘We looked at the side window and we see (him) lying in the bed, and his face was all pinkish.’

Melvin added that he never knew the dogs to be dangerous in the past.

Authorities identified the dogs as two ten-month-old Cane Corso/Bull Mastif mixes and their mother.

Police have not yet confirmed how the man died, but said it was likely he died of natural causes after his family said he was not in good health.

An autopsy for the man is being conducted to determine his cause of death.

Investigators said the dogs destroyed the house, likely looking for food, because they were starving after having not been fed for days.

Video from the scene shows animal control workers taking the dogs, who appear to resist as they are taken.