Home ENTERTAINMENT Stars set to win at this year’s Grammys

Stars set to win at this year’s Grammys

By
Samuel William
-
1
0

Positive pop star Lizzo erupts into howls of laughter when contemplating not being invited to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here