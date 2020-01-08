stars-roasted-for-‘out-of-touch’-post

Stella McCartney and Joaquin Phoenix have been ridiculed after McCartney praised the Joker actor for vowing to wear the same tuxedo throughout this year’s awards season.

The eco-friendly designer shared a pic of the Hollywood actor, 45, at the Golden Globes in a custom-made tuxedo by her with his best actor award, which he scored for his portrayal as Arthur Fleck in Joker.

media_camera Joaquin Phoenix has vowed to wear the same tux to every awards ceremony this year. Picture: Getty Images.

McCartney, 48, wrote that he was “a winner” making “choices for the future of the planet” for opting to wear the same suit to every ceremony.

She tweeted: “This man is a winner … wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you … x Stella.”

This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella#JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ymbkl78ecN — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) January 6, 2020

Following the post, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan tweeted the sarcastic response: “Wow, this is an incredible sacrifice. Thank you, Joaquin — your planet is grateful.”

And US TV weather presenter Janice Dean said: “My husband and his co-workers wear the same firefighter outfit when they go into burning buildings to try to save people.

“But yeah, good for you Joaquin and Stella.”

Another Twitter user said: “Bollox to the fireman, the police, ambulance services, soldiers, charity workers, doctors, nurses, carers. no the real hero is a man who wears one tux for a whole season.”

While another accused the actor and designer of living in a “little rich weird celebrity bubble.”

The backlash comes after Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais blasted Hollywood stars as out of touch in his opening monologue.

The acid-tongued host ended his scathing introduction with a stern lecture insisting stars don’t get political during their speeches (which was ignored by many award winners).

“Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. Accept your award, thank your agent, and your god, and fk off,” Gervais said.

media_camera “You don’t know anything about the real world,” Gervais told the famous crowd. Picture: AP.

During his best actor acceptance speech, Phoenix, who was reportedly behind the ceremony serving plant-based meals, said: “Thanks for recognising the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It’s a really bold move and it sends a powerful message.”

He ended his speech with an impassioned plea about climate change amid Australia’s bushfire crisis.

media_camera “The boat is fing rocked,” the star said. Picture: Foxtel.

“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat – the boat is fking rocked,” he said, acknowledging how many award-winners had issued pleas to change the world during their speeches.

“It’s really nice that so many people have sent their well wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that,” Phoenix emphasised.

“It’s so nice, but we have to do more than that … We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs.”

