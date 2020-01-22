stars-pay-tribute-to-monty-python’s-terry-jones

Tributes to the late Terry Jones have been flooding in on Twitter, after the Monty Python star passed away today from a rare form of dementia.

He starred and directed some of the comedy team’s most famous productions including Life of Brian, The Holy Grail and The Meaning of Life.

One of the first to make a statement was Sir Michael Palin, a fellow Python member who told PA that Jones was the “most wonderful company you could wish to have.”

Sir Michael Palin: “He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have.” pic.twitter.com/3bL0Gu7VXJ — PA Media (@PA) January 22, 2020

Another comedy icon from the Monty Python group, John Cleese, described Jones’s work on Life of Brian to be “perfection”.

Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Other famous names to pay their respects to Jones include director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), comedian Stephen Fry and Good Omens author Neil Gaiman.

A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; ‘Life Of Brian’. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PeBDlvGfsD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2020

You may not have the kind of affection for The Pythons that comedy fans of my vintage have, but know that if you’ve ever enjoyed any flavour of surreal, silly anti-comedy, you owe them.

And Terry Jones was the beating heart of it all.

What a man. — Rufus Hound ???? (@RufusHound) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

Many things to be thankful to Terry Jones for, but his book about Chaucer’s Knight’s Tale got me through my English A level. Was just thinking yesterday (as I listened to Palin’s Erebus) what a supremely intelligent group of men Python were/are. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) January 22, 2020

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

Very sad to hear Terry Jones has died. But a deep, heart-felt thank you for giving me such rich and lasting pleasure. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) January 22, 2020