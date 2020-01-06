If you blinked you would have missed it.

Thankfully, for you all, we took screen grabs of the moment Jason Momoa was spotted in a tank top after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a suit.

The American actor, 40, is well known for his God-like physique (he stands at 1.93 metres), and he put it on show at the 77th annual awards in Beverly Hills after the cameras stopped taking pictures – or so he thought.

Momoa, known for his roles in Aquaman and Game of Thrones, had walked the red carpet with his wife, Lisa Bonet, in a blue velvet suit and pants.

media_camera Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

media_camera Momoa and Zoe Kravitz at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

But he went with something a little more comfortable after getting inside the venue and sitting in his seat, with fans quick to point it out on Twitter.

The Golden Globes ceremony is currently under way, and host Ricky Gervais has shocked the audience with several brutal stabs.

Gervais had celebs wincing with his opening monologue, which included jokes about perverts and the Hollywood Foreign Press.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards. I don’t care anymore. I’m joking, I never did. Lucky for me the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English, they don’t know what Twitter is.”

media_camera Ricky Gervais at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

“I came here in a limo tonight, and the licence plate was made by Felicity Huffman. I feel sorry for her daughter. That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to her – and her dad was in Wild Hogs.”

Originally published as Star’s outrageous Golden Globes outfit