star‘s-creepy-note-from-’obsessed’-lover

Rhonda Burchmore has opened up about the creepy note she received from an “infatuated” lover who she lost her virginity to.

The Aussie entertainer is contestant on this year’s season of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and she told camp mates Myf Warhust, Tanya Hennessy and Erin Barnett her “first time doing the deed” was with her university lecturer.

“I used to go over there (his house) because I got great wine,” Burchmore said in a snippet that will be shown on tonight’s episode. “And beautiful food because he was on a great salary.

“One night, he um, took me by the …” she said before trailing off.

media_camera Rhonda Burchmore opens up about her first time.

The star of stage and screen said her dalliance was not a “Me Too” situation, but added that the lecturer didn’t cope well when the relationship ended.

“The problem is that after we finished that, he started to become really weird. Obsessed,” Burchmore said.

“I’ve still got this letter. It’s like, ‘I want to put you in a glass prison, and I just want to look at you and no one else (can) come in.’

“He was so in love,” she said. “Infatuated.”

To demonstrate her point even further, Burchmore revealed that the lecturer lavished her expensive gifts.

“Do you know what he bought me for my birthday? A Triumph Stag (a convertible car),” she said.

Ex-Love Island star Erin Barnett was shocked by Burchmore’s story and later said in the Tok Tokkie, “She just has such a crazy past, doesn’t she? But I love it that Rhonda’s so open and honest.”

media_camera Erin could not believe her ears.

Despite getting off to a bumpy start in terms of partners, Burchmore bounced back and is now happily married to Dr Nikolai Jeuniewic whom she told Woman’s Day in 2018 was her “biggest cheerleader”.

“I credit him with my longevity in this business,” she said. “It’s a hard industry to stick with and I’ve been in it for 30-odd years.”

media_camera Rhonda Burchmore and husband Nikolai Jeuniewic in 1996.

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on Ten at 7.30

Originally published as Star‘s creepy note from ’obsessed’ lover