star’s-awkward-gag-about-axed-today-host

The Today show co-hosts didn’t know what to say when Marty Sheargold cracked a joke about axed weather man Steve Jacobs live on air this morning.

Sheargold, who co-hosts Nova’s drive show Kate, Tim and Marty, was appearing on Today to promote his national comedy tour which kicks off next month.

Looking around the Today show’s temporary set at The Australian Open, Sheargold joked: “I’ve never seen so many people working on a show. You could have cut a few of these people and kept Stevie, couldn’t you?”

media_camera Tom Steinfort, Deborah Knight, Georgie Gardner and Steve Jacobs were all cut from Today at the end of 2019.

Allison Langdon laughed at the comment as Sheargold continued, “Or do we not talk about those guys anymore?”

“No, I don’t mind talking about that,” Karl Stefanovic replied.

Jacobs was one of the major casualties when Nine announced a raft of changes to Today, Today Extra and Weekend Today in December last year.

In December, Jacobs revealed on Instagram why he was cut from the demanding TV gig, writing: “Sadly I can’t commit to the future travel requirements of the job and have to put my beautiful daughters first.

“They are my world, my life and my joy … Looking forward to having breakfast with my girls and doing school drop off.”

Jacobs was replaced on Today by Tim Davies who kicked off his new gig in January.

media_camera Tim Davies is the weatherman on the Today show.

The gag about Jacobs wasn’t the only comment Sheargold made on air that caught the Today show co-hosts off-guard this morning.

When he mentioned he was performing his stand-up show in Cairns, Stefanovic told Sheargold, “My mum lives in Yorkeys Knob (a coastal suburb of Cairns).”

Without missing a boat, the comedian replied, “I know, have you met him?”

“Oh, gees,” Langdon said, as Stefanovic giggled.

Sheargold was one of Australia’s top stand-up comedians before he quit performing more than 15 years ago. But the Have You Been Paying Attention? regular last year staged a comeback with a series of sold out shows around the country.

media_camera Nova’s Marty Sheargold, Kate Ritchie and Tim Blackwell. Picture: Ian Currie

As a result he’s extended his tour and over the next few months he’ll perform in Cairns, Adelaide, Hobart, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

You can check out all of Marty Sheargold’s tour dates and get ticket info here.

Originally published as Star’s awkward gag about axed Today host