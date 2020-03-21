Starbucks Closes Most Locations For Two Weeks As Hollywood Scrambles For Hangouts

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
starbucks-closes-most-locations-for-two-weeks-as-hollywood-scrambles-for-hangouts

Screenwriters, producers and other creatives will have to find a new meeting place in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Starbucks has closed most of its cafes in the United States and Canada for two weeks because of coronavirus concerns, although some drive-through and hospital locations are still operating.Starbucks noted the change on its app. “Things are changing, but we’re still here for you.”

The firm’s workers will still be paid for the next month. Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ EVP and President of US business and Canada, said, “Our cafés in some areas are experiencing high traffic, and we need to do more to prevent the spread of this virus.”

“Let’s be real. Lattes aren’t ‘essential.’ But in times of crisis, the government asks convenient food and beverage outlets to remain open when possible for pickup, Drive Thru, or delivery,” Williams wrote in the letter.

Starbucks previously limited store seating and stopped use of personal cups at its locations.

You May Also Like

photos:-a-sense-of-quiet-settles-across-the-region

🔥Photos: A sense of quiet settles across the region🔥

crossover-country-superstar-kenny-rogers-dies-at-81

🔥Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81🔥

christopher-nolan-pens-essay-urging-the-nation-to-help-movie-theaters-survive

Christopher Nolan Pens Essay Urging the Nation to Help Movie Theaters Survive

k.-michelle-opens-up-on-‘stressful’-ivf-process-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

K. Michelle opens up on ‘stressful’ IVF process amid coronavirus outbreak

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *