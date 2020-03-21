starbucks-closes-most-locations-for-two-weeks-as-hollywood-scrambles-for-hangouts

Screenwriters, producers and other creatives will have to find a new meeting place in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Starbucks has closed most of its cafes in the United States and Canada for two weeks because of coronavirus concerns, although some drive-through and hospital locations are still operating.Starbucks noted the change on its app. “Things are changing, but we’re still here for you.”

The firm’s workers will still be paid for the next month. Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ EVP and President of US business and Canada, said, “Our cafés in some areas are experiencing high traffic, and we need to do more to prevent the spread of this virus.”

“Let’s be real. Lattes aren’t ‘essential.’ But in times of crisis, the government asks convenient food and beverage outlets to remain open when possible for pickup, Drive Thru, or delivery,” Williams wrote in the letter.

Starbucks previously limited store seating and stopped use of personal cups at its locations.