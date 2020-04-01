🔥Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Clone Twist For Palpatine Actually Started With George Lucas🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite hit theaters back in December, the conversation around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn’t lost any steam. Fan theories and questions are being answered through supplemental content, including the movie’s novel and comic books. The new book The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also helping to peel back the curtain on the movie’s development process. And it turns out that the Palpatine clone reveal actually came from Star Wars visionary George Lucas himself.

Palpatine returned in a big way with The Rise of Skywalker, after being noticeably absent from the previous two installments of the sequel trilogy. The movie itself left his resurrection unexplained, but the novel revealed that Ian McDiarmid’s signature villain was actually a clone; The Emperor planned ahead for his death in Return of the Jedi. And the concept of his clones camee from George Lucas himself. As J.J. Abrams revealed:

In my conversations with George Lucas, he mentioned how the Emperor was a clone in Return of the Jedi. And I thought it would be a beautiful way to connect all three trilogies and bring it full circle. In each trilogy, they go up against a new Palpatine clone.

Talk about a plot twist. In addition to revealing that George Lucas managed to still have an influence in The Rise of Skywalker, the visionary filmmaker explained to J.J. Abrams that Palpatine was already a clone in Return of the Jedi. So it looks like the Sith Lord had been preparing for his death for quite some time. In fact, it sounds like he already died prior to Darth Vader throwing him into a space pit on the second Death Star.

This revelation from The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (via Screen Rant) is sure to be a major surprise to Star Wars fans, especially those who weren’t happy with how Palpatine was handled in J.J. Abrams’ recent blockbuster. When Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney a few years back, George Lucas relinquished creative control over the sequel trilogy. And while he likely would have handled the last three movies quite differently, he was actually responsible for the Emperor’s clone reveal.

Star Wars fans can re-watch the Skywalker Saga on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.

Given The Emperor’s tenure in the Star Wars franchise, it makes a great deal of sense that he would plan for his own death and produce a number of clones. Sheev Palpatine teased the powers of immortality in front of Anakin Skywalker during the prequels. The means of said immortality were left unclear, but it seems its related to dark Sith practices that include cloning.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.