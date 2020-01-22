star-wars:-the-clone-wars-season-7-premieres-on-disney-plus-in-february-2020

STAR WARS REBELS – “The Future of the Force” – The rebels learn that the Inquisitors are seeking out Force-sensitive children, and they work together to protect the young ones from the Inquisitors’ pursuit. This episode of “Star Wars Rebels” airs Wednesday, December 2 (9: 30 PM – 10: 00 PM ET/PT) on Disney XD. (Disney XD) AHSOKA, KANAN

The new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming to Disney Plus in February 2020. Star Wars announced the final season release date and also shared the new trailer.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming to Disney Plus very soon! Star Wars and Disney surprised fans by announcing the release date and sharing the trailer for the new season on social media, according to a report from The Verge.

The new season of The Clone Wars will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. We thought it was going to take a little bit longer than that to see the new season, but it’s good to see Disney rolling out new content after the launch and the release of The Mandalorian at the end of 2019.

This season is technically season 7 of The Clone Wars. The show had ended after season 6, but then Disney decided to bring the show back for one last season to wrap up all the storylines and tie up all the loose ends.

Watch the trailer below!

The first six seasons of The Clone Wars are now streaming on Disney Plus. We highly recommend you do so before the seventh and final season is released on the streaming service. You can also watch The Clone Wars movie on the streaming service, as well.

I haven’t heard for sure, but I would assume new episodes of The Clone Wars will be added to the streaming service weekly. Most likely, each new episode will be added to Disney Plus every Friday, just like The Mandalorian and other Disney Plus shows.

I’d like to see The Clone Wars episodes released at one time, like Netflix releases its new seasons. I think fans have wait long enough to see this series wrap up its main storylines, and I think that’d be a good way to give the new season to the fans. That’s probably not what will happen, though.

The Clone Wars season 7 premieres on Disney Plus on Friday, Feb. 21. Will you be watching?