‘star-wars’-next-saga-to-reportedly-be-set-during-high-republic-era

Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally out, the franchise is turning its attention to the future.

According to Making Star Wars, the next movie saga in the Disney franchise will take place in the High Republic era, some 400 years before the Skywalker saga.

Featuring Yoda as a Jedi, but not the wise old figure fans know him as currently, sources close to Making Star Wars say the new saga is set during a time that the Sith’s “Rule of Two” has been established by Darth Bane.

The report notes that the new movies will not make up a trilogy but rather a series of movies which will be released in the same era as each other and interconnect at different points.

Also reported is that D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were meant to helm the new series but this is no longer the case. Their idea for the new saga was that it would adopt the same type of storytelling as featured in the A Star Wars Story movies, but they never got a chance to interconnect the two stories they told with more material.

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’. CREDIT: Lucasfilm / Disney

Because of the volume of Star Wars stories set during the High Republic era, the report states that it is difficult to definitively say which emerging characters will be featured in the upcoming movies. While the series will have Jedi, it will also have heroes who are not Jedi.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker editor Maryann Brandon has said that the movie’s crew were in a “no-win situation” when it came to crafting the last chapter of the Skywalker saga.

The final chapter in the Skywalker franchise premiered in December 2019 to a mixed response – with some criticising the amount of “fan service” that was handed out throughout the film.

It comes after Ian McDiarmid, who plays Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars, says creator George Lucas would never have brought his character back from the dead.

After appearing first in The Empire Strikes Back and then in a major role in Return Of The Jedi, the character was presumed dead and played no role in The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi.

Palpatine made a shock comeback in the recently released Rise Of Skywalker, becoming one of the movie’s biggest talking points, and McDiarmid has said that he also believed his character to be dead, and that Lucas would never have chosen to resurrect him.

In other Star Wars news, a second season of Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian will air in 2020, it’s been confirmed.

The show’s director and showrunner Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter, with a release date of Autumn 2020 set for the next instalment of the show.