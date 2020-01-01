star-wars’-john-boyega-jokes-about-rey’s-sex-life-and-rise-of-skywalker-fans-are-in-meltdown

Warning: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker spoilers ahead!

Star Wars’ John Boyega has been causing chaos in the fandom by mocking the Reylo ship – and joking about Rey’s sex life.

He’s a braver man than us.

The Finn actor appears to be taking a leaf out of Oscar Isaac’s book by letting all his opinions loose after the end of the trilogy, and we’re living for it.

Some fans were left a little baffled when, after spending three movies trying to kill each other, the Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) romance actually panned out, with a brief kiss between the pair at the end of the film.

And, safe to say, John was not here for it.

Finishing off 2019 with a bang, the actor tweeted: ‘Star Wars romance [eye emojis]’, adding shots from the movies of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) attempting to kill Rey (Daisy Ridley), Rey attempting to kill Kylo Ren, and the pair of them battling.

He retweeted a fan who asked: ‘Your girlfriend never stabbed in you the chest before? Weird…,’ simply adding cry-laughing emojis, before telling fans: ‘Job done ! Here’s to 2020! Love you all!’

Could we love this man any more?

Apparently we could, as the mischief continued over on his Instagram.

After John shared a video of himself dancing the night away, one fan commented: ‘My boy after realizing Kylo died so he can date Rey.’

‘LAY THE PIPE. I said what I said. BYE,’ he responded, before asking another fan if ‘Rey is going to date a ghost?’

The 27-year-old has been pretty unstoppable online, also setting the record straight about Finn’s apparent feelings towards Rey.

Since the release of JJ Abrams’ final episode of the Star Wars series, fans have been running wild with the theory that Finn was going to declare his undying love for his bestie Rey.

But John splashed cold, cold water on any hopes of a romantic connection between Finn and Rey being confirmed.

Responding to the mounting fan theory about the Rise of Skywalker scene, John tweeted: ‘No… Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking.’

Well, that’s that then.

During a Q&A at a fan event over the weekend, Abrams reportedly confirmed Finn’s final confession.

An audience member tweeted: ‘I had the privilege of attending the Academy screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker today and JJ confirmed that what Finn wanted to tell Rey was that he’s force sensitive!’

We’re exhausted.





