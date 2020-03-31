star-wars-fan-posters-imagine-a-lando-trilogy-with-jean-claude-van-damme-as-darth-maul

Billy Dee Williams finally made his welcome return to the Star Wars galaxy in last year’s The Rise of Skywalker, but what about getting the beloved character a solo movie? It hasn’t happened and, so far as we know, it’s not something Lucasfilm has on the table. At least not yet. But thanks to some new fan posters, we have a look at how cool a Lando movie trilogy could have been.

Artist Peter Stults decided to make use of some of his downtime during this period of social distancing and self-isolation by crafting a series of posters for what he dubbed the Calrissian Chronicles. The posters are very reminiscent, stylistically, of the 80s VHS art for the original Star Wars trilogy. That is suiting, as this imagines Billy Dee Williams got his trilogy in the 80s. This isn’t having Donald Glover, who played the role in Solo, getting a crack at it in the modern age. Stults, taking to Twitter, had this to say about the posters.

“During quarantine I imagined we lived in a world where we had a Lando Calrissian spin-off series.”

The real treat here is the details provided on the various posters. It’s imagined that Stanley Mann, writer of Conan the Destroyer and Firestarter, would have penned the trilogy with a story by George Lucas. It’s also put forth that Michael Anderson, who helmed classics such as Logan’s Run and Around the World in 80 Days, would have directed these Star Wars spin-off movies. But some of the biggest most imaginative leaps are taken with the casting choices.

Tamara Dobson, Vonetta McGee, Moses Gunn and Angela Brent would have starred. Shirley Bassey also would have played a droid named L3-37. The third installment would have been a huge deal, as Harrison Ford and Peter Mayhew would have returned, in this imagined scenario, as Han Solo and Chewbacca. But the most important detail of all is that action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme would have made his debut in the finale of this trilogy as Darth Maul. Originally, the beloved character debuted in The Phantom Menace, the first entry in the prequel trilogy. This proposed movie would have effectively altered the character’s timeline and history within the franchise in a big way.

While this won’t, and logistically can’t, come to pass, it’s an idea that is sure to inspire many thoughts in the minds of fans. The future of Star Wars on the big screen remains uncertain beyond The Rise of Skywalker, but more movies will happen. There are also several live-action shows in the works for Disney+ beyond The Mandalorian. With that in mind, we could easily see Lando get his due in some way, shape or form down the line. Though, it would, unfortunately, probably be with someone other than Billy Dee Williams at this point. Be sure to check out the posters from Peter Stults’ Twitter for yourself.

Topics: Star Wars, Lando