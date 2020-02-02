star-wars:-episode-ix-–-the-rise-of-skywalker

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Entertainment
mariya smith0

This movie really surprised me. I didn’t like The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Han Solo, so I wasn’t expecting so much from this last one. But the Rise of Skywalker is a very good movie ! Much better than I was expecting ! The action scenes are great, the lightsaber fights are awesomeThis movie really surprised me. I didn’t like The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Han Solo, so I wasn’t expecting so much from this last one. But the Rise of Skywalker is a very good movie ! Much better than I was expecting ! The action scenes are great, the lightsaber fights are awesome and the characters are way more likable in this movie than the previous ones !… Expand

