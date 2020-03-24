star-wars-duo-drops-a-mysterious-tease,-are-poe-and-finn-taking-it-to-the-next-level?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac are teasing something on social media. Star Wars fans have been left to wonder what the cryptic video Boyega posted earlier this morning means, and there are some who believe it’s the introduction of the Finn and Poe relationship. Others think these guys are getting ready to take down the coronavirus, and there’s more than a few who think the two friends are just trying to entertain each other and the fans online. It’s more than likely the latter.

John Boyega posted the short video on Instagram this morning with a caption that reads, “I promise you all that I won’t post any singing videos at this time but I hope this video is okay?” While we’re all expecting to see Boyega come out of the bathroom and sing in the video, Oscar Isaac does instead, wearing a shirt with Finn and Poe on it. He stares into the camera and says, “I’m ready. Let’s do this.” What “this” is remains to be seen, but Isaac has a nice bathroom.

Are these guys teasing the relationship between Finn and Poe that some Star Wars fans hoped was going to happen in the sequel trilogy? From 2015’s The Force Awakens, there were a decent amount of people who felt that Lucasfilm and Disney were going to step up their LGBTQ representation on the big screen with the two male characters becoming lovers. However, by the time The Last Jedi came out, it was clear this was not in the cards for the two characters. Some still managed to hold out hope that The Rise of Skywalker would include that element.

Needless to say, it didn’t happen in The Rise of Skywalker either, but it’s something John Boyega and Oscar Isaac were both open and vocal about. But, this new video is probably the two actors entertaining each other on social media, while giving Star Wars fans something to smile about as mostly everyone is locked down in their homes for the foreseeable future. With the coronavirus pandemic taking hold around the world, people could use a good laugh or a good mystery, and it seems that Boyega has provided both.

In an effort to keep people entertained indoors, Disney ended up releasing The Rise of Skywalker digitally a few days early. Fans were able to dive right into the bonus features and watch the movie for the second or third time. Even though the release was just a few days before the street date, it was still a nice gesture from the studio, which is currently looking for other ways to deliver content straight to the fans, while trying to keep some money coming in at the same time. You can watch John Boyega’s Instagram video starring Oscar Isaac below.

