star-wars-creator-george-lucas-finally-meets-baby-yoda-and-it’s-as-beautiful-as-you’d-hope

pic.twitter.com/y121exIBtZ — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) January 17, 2020

It’s happened guys – Star Wars lord George Lucas has finally met The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda.

And it was the most auspicious of moments, if we do say so ourselves.

While the world continued to lose its collective feels over the rugrat Disney character, it seemed what we’d been missing was the chance meeting of these two greats.

After all, it’s Lucas we have to thank for even blessing us with the idea of this character in the first place, by way of bringing us the OG Yoda from his original trilogy.

Now, in an image shares on Twitter by Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau, we’ve caught Lucas gazing adoringly at his charge.

May we also note just how teeny tiny little Baby is, curled up in the Star Wars legend’s arms like that.

Let’s also note the woman in the background who is basking in the pure, wholesome delight of seeing this union.

While fans asked whether this meant Lucas may be on board for season two of the show, another simply added: ‘Too perfect. Thank you for sharing this.’

One fan spoke for all of us, as they wrote: ‘This really feels like I’m witnessing something blessed, repaint the Sistine chapel with this image pls.’

Please, for the love of Mark Hamill, make this happen.

This love-in comes after it was revealed the meme-loved character cost Disney $5million (£3.8m).

Money well spent, if you ask us.

Speaking at the TCAs about the scene in which he punches the character, comedian Adam Pally said (via TVLine): ‘I remember the first take that I did when I punched it, they called “cut” and Jon [Favreau], who was watching on a monitor in his office, came down and said, “I just want to let you know that this is the hero, and it costs, like, $5 million (£3.8million). I want you to hit it, but I want you to know that.”’

Naturally, this kind of put the fear of God in Adam, who was on the show alongside Jason Sudeikis, who was originally blamed for the attack, spurred on after being bitten by the little guy.

‘The next three takes I missed because I was so nervous,’ Adam laughed.

He then added: ‘The truth is that Baby Yoda is a bit of a diva. Just constantly vaping.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Baby Yoda can’t possibly be Yoda the Jedi Master says Jon Favreau, OK?

MORE: The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda has an actual name, people





