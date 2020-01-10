star-wars:-classic-character-death-in-‘the-rise-of-skywalker’-confirmed

A classic Star Wars character was killed off in the franchise’s latest movie The Rise of Skywalker – but it appears many missed it.

Read more: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker review: a sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want

While the final instalment of the Skywalker saga saw both Leia Organa and Kylo Ren meet their maker, as well as Palpatine (again), another Resistance hero didn’t survive the battle with the First Order.

Nien Nunb, who first appeared in Return of the Jedi as a Sullustan arms dealer who joined the Rebel Alliance to free his homeland from the Empire, is the hero who passed away.

As he followed the Resistance into battle above Exegol for the final fight with Palpatine’s Sith armada, his ship is seen going down.

It might not have been acknowledged in the movie itself, but Nunb’s death has been confirmed by Rae Carson, author of The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition.

RIP Nien — Rae Carson (@raecarson) January 6, 2020

After writer Bryan Young tweeted a picture of Nien Nunb, with the words: “Godspeed, Rebel. 1983-2019,” Carson responded with: “RIP Nien.”

If that wasn’t enough of a confirmation, after Young responded to Carson’s tweet, saying he was glad she chimed in, “otherwise people would tell me I was mistaken,” Carson said: “Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear from the movie (upon careful watching), so I feel comfortable confirming. Props to you for noticing!”

Young pointed out that Nunb’s ship went down “just before the Jedi reach out” to Rey.

Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear from the movie (upon careful watching), so I feel comfortable confirming. Props to you for noticing! — Rae Carson (@raecarson) January 6, 2020

Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally out, the franchise is turning its attention to the future.

According to Making Star Wars, the next movie saga in the Disney franchise will take place in the High Republic era, some 400 years before the Skywalker saga.

Featuring Yoda as a Jedi, but not the wise old figure fans know him as currently, sources close to Making Star Wars say the new saga is set during a time that the Sith’s “Rule of Two” has been established by Darth Bane.