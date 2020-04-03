🔥Star Wars Bombshell: Did Leia Train With Yoda And Obi-Wan Kenobi?🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite hitting theaters back in December, the conversation around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn’t slowed down. New revelations about J.J. Abrams’ massive blockbuster have arrived consistently since its release, further fleshing out and explaining the movie’s story. Many of these twists came from the additional material for Episode IX, including its comic book adaptation, novelization, and special features. Abrams packed a bunch of big twists for the late Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa, giving her a lightsaber and Jedi training with Luke. But did she also train under Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Leia’s connection to The Force has been the subject of much theory and debate since she was revealed to be a Skywalker in Return of the Jedi. While The Force Awakens made it seem like she had no Jedi training, she used her powers to survive The Last Jedi’s opening sequence. The Rise of Skywalker showed her training with Luke, but the movie’s novel revealed that other beloved Jedi Masters were also involved. An excerpt from that book read:

Leia was no Jedi Master, but she had learned from the best. And not just from Luke; over the years she’d occasionally heard the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi through the Force, and even more rarely, that of Yoda. Some days it had felt as though she’d learned from the Force itself.

Well, this is exciting. Star Wars fans have always wanted Leia to wield a lightsaber and kick ass like Luke did in the original trilogy. And that did end up happening, before she abandoned her lightsaber in hopes of saving her future son. But she also learned from Yoda and Obi-Wan, so who knows how powerful she truly was?

This excerpt from the book Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition (via ScreenRant) is sure to blow the minds of some Star Wars fans. The trilogy movies greatly expanded the capabilities of The Force, as new abilities like projection, healing, and space floating factored into the battle against the Dark Side. Force Projection and the capabilities of Force Ghosts were also introduced, and it looks like that helped Leia’ Jedi training.

In the third act of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey returns to Ach-To to spend the rest of her days in isolation. That’s when Luke’s Force Ghost appears to her, and reveals Leia’ Jedi training through a brief flashback. Carrie Fisher’s beloved character completed her tutelage under Luke, but saw a vision that it would lead her son to the Dark Side. So she left the Jedi ways behind, including her beautiful lightsaber.

In addition to her brother’s guidance, Leia was actually given support by Obi-Wan Kenobi and even Yoda. This is another game changer for the Princess turned General, and shows how much power she truly had. And as a result, that float through space in The Last Jedi doesn’t seem quite as far fetched.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available via video on demand, as well as DVD and Blu-ray.