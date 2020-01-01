star-wars’-actor-slammed-for-crude-joke

Warning: this post contains spoilers for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega felt the force of online outrage Tuesday after making a crude joke about his character hooking up with Jedi hero Rey in their fictional galaxy.

The star made the crass quip in response to a fan, who joked on Instagram that the death of his character’s romantic rival in new flick The Rise of Skywalker had opened the door for Boyega’s character Finn.

“It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius,” Boyega responded.

media_camera Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley as Rey and John Boyega as Finn in a scene from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Picture: Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP

His comment touched off a flurry of criticism from other fans who accused Boyega of misogyny and poor taste, reported the New York Post.

“Bro you re extremly [sic] disgusting and gross also f*cking disrespectful … you cannot be this jealous of adam driver [sic] dude,” Twitter user Hannha Crogmen wrote with a screen shot of Boyega’s comment, referencing the actor who plays Kylo Ren.

You obviously don’t know the diffrence between a fictional world and reality. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

Boyega defended his comment, noting that it was a joke about fictional characters — and not Daisy Ridley, the actor who plays Rey.

“You obviously don’t know the diffrence [sic] between a fictional world and reality,” Boyega tweeted back to Crogmen.

“I was talking about Rey from Star Wars. When did I speak about women in general?” he wrote to another critic on Instagram.

