star-wars-actor-andrew-jack-dies-from-coronavirus



Source: FreePressJournal.in

The 76-year-old Star Wars alum, Andrew Jack, has officially died from complications due to the coronavirus, Page Six has revealed. His agent released a statement confirming the sad news on Tuesday, following the actor’s passing in Britain’s Surry Hospital.

Fans will remember Andrew Jack from two different Star Wars movies, including The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He portrayed General Caluan Ematt, the Resistance General. Jack worked on other films, including The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Reports have claimed he was also working on the new Batman film starring Robert Pattinson, the Twilight alum. Jill McCullough, his representative, confirmed to the Evening Standard that Andrew died earlier this week.

Unfortunately, his family was stuck in Australia under quarantine. After he died, his wife posted a tribute to the actor. You can check out what she had to say in the tweet below:

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him. Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

In the statement from his agent, Jill claimed Andrew was “madly in love with his wife,” and worked for years as a “dialect coach.” When his death was first announced, many of the actor’s co-stars and co-workers shouted out to him, including Greg Gunberg.

This wouldn’t be the first time an entertainment industry worker passed away from the coronavirus. Earlier this year, following NBC’s postponement of approximately 35 of their productions and TV series, an audio engineer who worked for the company also died from COVID-19 complications.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the Chairman of NBC. Last month, many networks were figuring out how to proceed with their programming, specifically their talk shows, without actually going into the studios.

Thus far, what we’ve seen is that late-night hosts speak with celebrities through video-chat, and then post the interviews. Andy Cohen, around the time of his coronavirus diagnosis, revealed he would be posting Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from his house.

Moreover, many performing artists have chosen to stream live-concerts from their homes, including Keith Urban, who played a concert from his basement.



