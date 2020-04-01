'Star Wars' Actor Andrew Jack dies due to Coronavirus in England

The novel Coronavirus has wreaked havoc all around the world. The death toll and active cases are rising exponentially and the world has lost some of the famous and loved personalities. On Tuesday, Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies due to coronavirus complications. He was 76. He passed away in a hospital in England according to his agent, Jill McCullough. She added that he lived on an old houseboat on the Thames and was fiercely independent ad madly in love with his wife.

His wife Gabrielle Rogers shared a note about Jack on twitter. She said that he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family is with him. The actor starred in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’ as General Ematt, as well as in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’. Our heart breaks to believe that Jack is gone. We will miss this amazing star and remember him every time we watch Star Wars next.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.