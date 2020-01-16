star-trek’s-jason-isaacs-cryptically-teases-return-to-universe-after-surprise-appearance-at-picard-premiere

Star Trek: Discovery’s Jason Isaacs, aka Captain Lorca, is not giving up on a potential return yet – and now fans are in hyperspeed after his mysterious appearance at London’s Picard premiere.

The actor joined stars including Sir Patrick Stewart, Isa Briones and Sir Ian McKellan on the red carpet in Leicester Square for the launch of the new series, continuing Jean-Luc Picard’s story after we last saw him in Next Generation.

Jason, who appeared in another spin-off, Star Trek: Discovery as the ill-fated Captain Lorca, should by all accounts not be returning after his character was seemingly killed off.

But when asked by Metro.co.uk if he would return, he teased: ‘Ah, now that’s the question, isn’t it?’

He went on to insist that he was only at the premiere to support his pals.

‘I’m here because it’s a night out because I’m desperate to see Picard,’ he said. ‘A lot of the same crew and directors [as Discovery] worked on it, and they told me that Patrick was magnificent in it.

‘Plus they told me there was free food,’ he joked. ‘Actors will go anywhere if there’s free food!’

Hmm… we’ll accept this for now Jason, but we’re not entirely convinced.

Jason has made no secret he wants to figure out a way to return as Captain Lorca somehow, and has even come up with a way to do it.

But there’s one thing he admitted that he’s not missing from the show – the tight fitting spacesuit.

‘I miss many of the other things,’ he said. ‘I miss the people mostly, but I certainly don’t squeeze myself into that balloon animal outfit every morning.’

He does look dashing in it though.

Star Trek: Picard launches 24 January on Amazon Prime Video.





