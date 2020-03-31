star-trek:-the-next-generation-stars-reuniting-via-social-distancing-will-make-your-day

Now Playing

The stars of Star Trek: The Next Generation gathered via Zoom for a special occasion: co-star Marina Sirtis’ birthday. Sirtis, who played Troi in the CBS series, and Jonathan Frakes, who played Riker, posted photos of the online reunion with their former co-stars Patrick Stewart (Captain Picard), Brent Spiner (Data), LeVar Burton (Geordie), Michael Dorn (Worf), Gates McFadden (Dr. Crusher), and Wil Wheaton (Wesley).Following the CDC’s recommendation for social distancing to help alleviate the spread of the coronavirus, the gang assembled online to celebrate Sirtis, making every Trekkie’s day in the process. “I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules,” Sirtis tweeted. Star Trek Picard’s Brent Spiner on That ‘Gentler Exit’ and Why He’ll Never Play Data Again

Sirtis, Frakes, and Spiner recently reprised their roles in the Next Generation spin-off Star Trek: Picard, which stars Stewart and is now streaming on CBS All Access. With the series already renewed for Season 2, we’re holding out hope that additional OG castmembers, like Burton’s Geordie or Dorn’s Worf, will drop by to see their old friend next season.For now, enjoy this sweet photo of the gang together and imagine what their rendition of “Happy Birthday” must have sounded like.

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 is now streaming on CBS All Access. I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules. pic.twitter.com/p669BFyfkK— Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) March 30, 2020 Zoom Birthday for ⁦@Marina_Sirtis⁩ with ⁦@levarburton⁩ ⁦@SirPatStew⁩ ⁦@akaWorf⁩ ⁦@wilw⁩ ⁦@BrentSpiner⁩ ⁦@gates_mcfadden⁩ pic.twitter.com/UCMEsJ434l— Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) March 30, 2020