star-trek:-the-next-generation-cast-reunites-online-for-marina-sirtis’-birthday

Staying at home didn’t prevent Star Trek: The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis from enjoying her birthday with many of her castmates from the show. Of course, Sirtis is very well-known for playing Deanna Troi on the classic sci-fi series. Like many of us, Sirtis has been isolating herself at home lately, unable to host any type of gathering for her birthday this week. Rather than letting her spend the day alone, however, her former co-stars and close friends from TNG utilized modern technology to digitally celebrate Sirtis’ birthday with a video conference call.

Taking to Twitter, Marina Sirtis posted a photo of the TNG cast’s digital reunion. “I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present,” Sirtis writes in the caption. In the image, we can see that Sirtis was talking with Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), LeVar Burton (Geordi LaForge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher), Brent Spiner (Data), and Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher). It’s awesome for any Trekkie to see, and you can take a look at the tweet from Sirtis below.

I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules. pic.twitter.com/p669BFyfkK — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) March 30, 2020

In another recent tweet, Sirtis reveals she’s been for the past three weeks with only her dogs to keep her company. Now, it appears the love she’s gotten from her TNG cast along with her many fans on social media seems to have helped lift her spirits at a much-needed time. “Today I sang for the first time since my beloved husband died almost 4 months ago. Thank you for the music Michael (and Abba),” Sirtis tweeted the day after her birthday. Michael Lamper, Sirtis’ husband, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep early in December after 27 years of marriage.

Sirtis first began playing the half-human, half-Betazoid Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987, serving as a prominent character throughout all seven seasons of the series. Along with the rest of the cast, she would reprise the role for four TNG movies, culminating with 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, and made guest appearances as Troi in episodes of the TV series Voyager and Enterprise. More recently, she reprised the role once again by appearing as Troi in an episode of the CBS All Access series Picard, and given that the network has ordered a second season, we may be seeing more of her in the role yet.

Clearly, the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast are even closer in real life than their characters aboard the starship Enterprise on-screen. It’s awesome as a fan to see this cast reunion happen, and it’s especially nice to see Sirtis’ fellow TNG cast members there for her on her special day despite recent events. While we’re all staying at home, now is also as good a time as any to check out Picard on CBS All Access if you’re not caught up on the series already. This news comes to us from Marina Sirtis on Twitter.

Today I sang for the first time since my beloved husband died almost 4 months ago. Thank you for the music Michael ( and Abba). 🎶🎶❤️ — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) March 30, 2020

Topics: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek