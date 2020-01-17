star-trek:-picard’s-sir-patrick-stewart-awkwardly-caught-watching-himself

Although we could never imagine anything remotely awkward or cringe-worthy happening to the always-cool and charismatic Sir Patrick Stewart, the Star Trek: Picard star has recalled a toe-curling moment he was caught watching himself on TV on his own in a hotel room.

The 79-year-old actor – who has returned as the iconic spaceship captain in the anticipated Star Trek spin-off – revealed that he rarely watches Star Trek but when he once stumbled across a Next Generation episode on the small screen, and was utterly captivated. Same.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Jennifer Saunders, Jamie Foxx and Michael B Jordan, the star regaled to the TV host: ‘I don’t look for it, but occasionally I’ll happen upon it.

‘There was one night in a hotel when I was flicking through the channels and there was an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, so I watched it for a few minutes, and I got hooked.

‘Then the waiter came in with my room service order and he looked at me, then looked at the television and I thought, “He is going to go away and tell the entire kitchen that it was the saddest thing he had ever seen – this guy upstairs alone, having room service and watching himself!”‘

Sir Patrick also disclosed that he was initially reticent to reprise his world-famous role and reenter the franchise after 20 years, before revealing that he was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.

‘I didn’t just want to say, “No. Pass,” so I went to the meeting to explain to them face-to-face why I couldn’t do it,’ he remembered. ‘And then they made me an offer I couldn’t refuse! But there were conditions – no uniform and no Enterprise. They said they could live with that and they have made a huge commitment to the series. We hope it is amazing.’

X-Men actor Sir Patrick previously portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard in sequel series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now, the new show will catch up with Picard decades after the events of his original series.

The spin-off will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the UK this month and will be launching on CBS All-Access in the US too.

Star Trek: Picard launches 24 January on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.





