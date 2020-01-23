Star Trek: Picard, review: too cheesy to be prestige TV – but Patrick Stewart is sensational

The 21st century is turning out to be a bit of grave new world for big name sci-fi franchises. Star Wars’ takeover by Disney is widely deemed to have been a disaster (albeit a very lucrative one for the Magic Kingdom). Its great rival Star Trek has meanwhile struggled to boldly go ever since whiz-bang director JJ Abrams – later to muck up Star Wars –swung in with his deafening 2009 movie reboot.

But now amid the darkness comes a twinkle of light. Patrick Stewart is returning as Star Trek: the Next Generation’s stentorian spaceman Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard (Amazon Prime). Can the most beloved baldie in show business, assisted by that withering gaze and commanding voice, beam the flagging saga back to the top of the ratings?

Stewart is now 79 and slightly wizened in face and diction. And we all thought he was ancient when he first donned the Starfleet jumpsuit at the creaking age of 47. Still, he acts his installer socks off in Picard. It’s a freight train performance from one of our great Shakespearean actors. He re-imagines the once steely captain of the Enterprise as a melancholic and haunted figure drifting unhappily into his twilight years. There are moments you’re not quite sure if it’s Star Trek you’re watching or a high concept take on King Lear.