star-trek:-picard-producer-says-season-2-planning-is-still-in-early-stages

Ahead of its launch this week, new Star Trek series Picard has already been renewed for a second season, but executive producer Akiva Goldsman has cautioned that season two is still in the early planning stages.

Though returning star Patrick Stewart has revealed that he was convinced to sign up to the show by a 35-page ‘bible’ written by showrunner Michael Chabon, and The Hollywood Reporter has suggested that season two could be filmed back-to-back with a (unconfirmed) third season, Goldsman told RadioTimes.com that there is no masterplan in place charting the future of Picard.

“We joke about the 35-page document that Michael wrote that includes in it absolutely nothing that’s in the first season,” he said, explaining that the document was used more as a touchstone for the series.

“There was a lot of us learning from each other, the four of us and Patrick, and Patrick finally feeling something like ‘These are safe and sound hands, fundamentally, [so] let’s all make it up together’, which is what we did from that point on.”

He continued: “In that sense, we just finished charting a journey for season one, and we are setting off to chart a journey for season two and we know just about as much as we knew when Michael wrote that document!”

Makes sense – they are boldly going where no-one has gone before, after all…

Set 18 years after Jean-Luc Picard’s last appearance in big-screen outing Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), the Picard series and finds him deeply affected by the death of old friend Data, as depicted in Nemesis, as well as by the destruction of Romulus, as referenced in the 2009 film Star Trek.

Stewart will be joined by fellow franchise veterans Brent Spiner (Data), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), as well as new cast additions Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rios), Isa Briones (Dahj), Alison Pill (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).

Star Trek: Picard launches on Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video